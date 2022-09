PARIS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One suspect is in custody after a shooting in Paris, Ark. killed one, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at a Sonic on Monday, Sept. 19. Police were able to locate the suspect and place them under arrest.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.