Police: One man dead after Jacksonville shooting at Super 8 Motel

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police say one man is dead after a shooting at a Super 8 Motel in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers responded to the motel located at 1850 John Harden Drive shortly after 10 p.m. responding to reports of a shooting that they believe started as a domestic disturbance.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds and started life saving measures until emergency personnel arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities said more information will be released as it becomes available.

