One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting in Monroe County that left another man wounded. One suspect is in custody and the other is at large.

An argument outside a Holly Grove apartment complex reportedly escalated to an armed disturbance, followed by gunfire on Friday, leaving two local residents wounded, according to Arkansas State Police.

Tyquan Parks, 23, died later at a Stuttgart hospital. Michael Perry, 24, remains hospitalized at Little Rock.

Holly Grove police officers contacted the Arkansas State Police shortly before 5 p.m. requesting assistance with crowd control outside 504 Pine Street where the shooting occurred. Local officers subsequently asked state police to lead the investigation.

Agents assigned to the investigation developed sufficient information leading the Monroe County prosecuting attorney to authorize arrest warrants charging Rydarius Craig, 19, and Christopher Howton, both of Clarendon, with first-degree murder and first-degree battery.

Howton was arrested Friday night and is in custody at the Monroe County Detention Center. Craig remains at large.

The Arkansas State Police investigation is continuing.