JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police in Jacksonville are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Police Department said officers arrived at a home in the 300 block of Marshall Road after getting reports of a shooting. When they arrived, the officers said they found four people with gunshot injuries.

The officers reported that one of the victims, identified as 23-year-old Jabril Smith of North Little Rock, was unresponsive and died from his injuries at the scene.

The other three victims were transported to a nearby hospital. The three were all stable as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone who may have information or video footage from the area is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-982-0277 or after-hours Dispatch at 501-985- 2802.

The investigation is ongoing.