GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – One man is in the hospital and a woman is in custody after an alleged shooting in Garland County.

According to a Friday release from the Garland County Sheriff’s office, deputies were called at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to a Bill House Trail address. After officers arrived they found a man there with a gunshot wound, the release stated.

Deputies reportedly provided first aid and the man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

According to officials, GCSO investigators and the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force then took over the scene in order to conduct an investigation. Shortly afterward 42-year-old Tera Hanley was taken into custody, investigators said.

Court records show Hanley is currently in custody at the Garland County Detention Center on a $23,000 bond. She is facing several charges including simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, domestic battery in the 2nd degree, maintaining a drug premises and possession of drug paraphernalia.