CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release from the Arkansas State Police, Ivan Santos surrendered to Oklahoma authorities on June 3 based on a criminal arrest warrant filed in connection with a deadly highway crash in Arkansas last month.

Santos, 29, of Norman, is charged with three counts of negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated, four counts of attempted negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated, second degree battery and driving while intoxicated.

The charges stem from an Arkansas State Police investigation of an Interstate 40 vehicle crash in Crawford County on May 12.

Santos was the driver of a pick-up truck traveling east in the westbound lanes of traffic when he hit six motorcycles, leaving three people dead and six injured. Santos is being held by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department pending his return to Arkansas for an initial court appearance.