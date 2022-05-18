ATKINS, Ark. – An explosion in a Pope County home injured officers and deputies Wednesday night.

Their injuries are described as minor.

One person has been taken into custody.

Police initially responded to a report of a disturbance.

Shots were fired, but no officers were hit by the gunfire.

As officers were working to get the person inside the home to comply, the explosion occurred, according to Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones.

Atkins, Pottsville officers and Pope County deputies received minor injuries from the explosion but are expected to be okay, according to the Sheriff.