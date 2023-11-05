TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department said an off-duty officer and a woman were found shot in a home Sunday morning.

Around 10:36 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4800 block of Parkland. Inside the home, officers found a male TAPD officer and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders took both victims to the hospital for treatment and they are reportedly in stable condition.

Because one of the victims is a TAPD officer, the Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.