LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An officer with the Little Rock Police Department is facing a drunk driving charge after a Saturday morning incident.

Authorities said officers responded to an accident involving an LRPD officer at the River Market Parking Deck at 500 East 2nd Street at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said they found Officer Paul Riley passed out inside his vehicle. LRPD officials said Riley was not on duty and on extended leave to fulfill a military obligation.

Department officials said Riley appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested without incident. Riley then had his blood alcohol level tested which police say was twice the legal limit.

Riley was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation and is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated. LRPD officials said he has been with the department since May.