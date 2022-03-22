DUMAS, Ark. – We’re hearing for the first time the stories of the frontline workers who responded to the Dumas mass shooting, including the nurses and doctors of the local hospital less than half a mile away.

Delta Memorial Hospital has 5 rooms in its ER and a small entranceway for patients to check-in for triage. In Chief Nursing Officer Dana Mile’s nearly 25 years at the medical center, she says the biggest event she could remember was a bus crash that had maybe 10 patients, no major injuries.

But on Saturday, that all changed when the first patient of a shooting incident at the neighborhood picnic, or “Hood-Nic”, arrived.

“It was like a movie scene,” Miles remembered. “Something none of us have seen here.”

Miles was called in Saturday night and arrived to something out of a horror movie; people filling the entranceway and lining the hallways, hundreds of them. Some looked to be clearly injured; for others, it was unclear.

“We had patients in the hallways, patients that we had to move to outpatient surgery,” Miles said. “We didn’t know how many people we had because we didn’t know who was family and who was a patient.”

She says the biggest issue was crowd control as family and friends of the injured rushed in to get help or ask after their loved ones. For the small Dumas hospital, it was unlike anything seen before.

But among the panic, Miles says those used to help heal others got to work. Nurses and doctors from across town were called in to help and first responders from the area volunteered to do what they could.

“You’re on the phone the whole time, ‘can you come in, are you around?’,” Miles recalled. “We’re like a family here. Everyone knows everyone, everyone works together.”

But it wasn’t just Dumas healers who responded. Miles says she heard stories of medical experts who were attending the festival rolling up their sleeves to help those injured at the scene, and people from across the Delta heading to Dumas to pitch in among the chaos.

And in places like Little Rock, helicopters and trauma surgeons were on standby – waiting for their first victim after being alerted through the Arkansas Trauma Com system.

Miles explained, “it was amazing to see all the support we had. It’s like the whole state really came together and helped us.”

Now days later, Miles says she’s proud of Delta Memorial’s response and how quickly the community came together, and adds, “we worked as a family” when the 27 victims came flooding in.