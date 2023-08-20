FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A TikTok chef from northwest Arkansas has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Kristopher Westbrook, 38, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 10:04 a.m. on Friday on charges of possessing, distributing, and viewing child pornography, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Westbrook has a TikTok account called Wharf Rat Kris and has over 155,000 thousand followers on the platform. In some of the videos, Westbrook claims to be cooking for the Delta Gamma sorority house at the University of Arkansas.

KNWA/FOX24 contacted Delta Gamma’s national chapter and they said Westbrook was not employed by the chapter.

“Delta Gamma utilizes a third party to provide chef services to our facility at the University of Arkansas. The third party has confirmed with Delta Gamma that they are no longer an employee of their company,” said Delta Gamma Director of Marketing and Communications Mallory Borino.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office website, this was Westbrook’s fifth booking.