VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Green Forest High School english teacher was arrested following accusations of “possible inappropriate behavior” between him and a student.

According to a media release from Green Forest Chief of Police John L. Bailey, Dustin Lee, 45, was arrested at his mother’s house in Van Buren on January 9 and transported to the Carroll County jail on January 11. He is facing charges of second-degree sexual assault, internet stalking of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

His bond was set at $75,000. Chief Bailey said that police and school superintendent Dr. Matt Summers were notified on January 4 of the possible behavior by Lee. The chief added that “items of evidence were gathered” that led to an arrest warrant being issued for Lee.

The Green Forest High School website page said that Lee taught 10th-grade English and creative writing at the school.