FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Members of a northwest Arkanas drug trafficking organization have been sentenced to a combined 184 years in federal prison.

Eleven people were identified as members of the organization and sentenced for their role in the distribution of methamphetamine.

“Beginning in approximately September of 2020, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the Fayetteville Division responsible for distributing methamphetamine,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Arkansas.

Steven Warner, 46

The following members have been federally indicted:

Steven James Warner, 46, of McAlester, Oklahoma, was charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 400 months of imprisonment and a five-year term of supervised release.

Elmer Nathaniel Francis, 65, of Cave Springs, Arkansas, was charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 327 months of imprisonment and a five-year term of supervised release.

Vincent James Burrough, 58, of Spiro, Oklahoma, was charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He was sentenced 270 months imprisonment and 5-year term of supervised release.

Charley Edward Rouell Jr., 52, of Stigler, Oklahoma, was charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 250 months of imprisonment and a five-year term of supervised release.

Danial Wayne Plack, 42, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was charged with distribution of more than 50 grams of Methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 188 months of imprisonment and a five-year term of supervised release.

Michael Winberry, 52, of Cave Springs, Arkansas, was charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 180 months of imprisonment and a four-year term of supervised release.

Cassandra Claire Webb, 34, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 60 months of imprisonment and a three-year term of supervised release.

Eunice Felicitas Cisneros, 44, of Moreno Valley, California, was charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. They were sentenced to 135 months imprisonment and a four-year term of supervised release.

Landon Dale Thompson Jr., 42, of Van Buren, Arkansas, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 87 months of imprisonment and a three-year term of supervised release.

Christie Michelle Yandell Warner, 49, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was charged with aiding and abetting in the distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 180 months of imprisonment and a five-year term of supervised release.

Paul Eugene Wisdom, 34, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 140 months of imprisonment and a three-year term of supervised release.

The release said that Warner and Francis were identified by investigators as leaders of the group.