LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock said that a car chase that began at the foot of the Broadway bridge ended with a crash in downtown Little Rock.

According to the NLRPD, officers attempted to pull over a stolen SUV on Broadway Street at the foot of the bridge.

Police said that the vehicle did not pull over and officers chased the vehicle towards the intersection of 4th and Broadway in downtown Little Rock where the vehicle eventually hit a car.

NLRPD officials said that three suspects ran from the SUV at the time of the accident, but were arrested a short time later.

Police said that there were no injuries.

No information has been given on the three suspects and what charges they may be facing.