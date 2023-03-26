NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the North Little Police Department responded to a home with a suspect barricaded inside early Sunday morning.

NLRPD officials said officers responded to a home in the 700 block of West 16th Street just before 3:15 a.m. in reference to a disturbance with a weapon.

When police arrived, they said they found one person with injuries from the disturbance. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently stable, police said.

Authorities said that the suspect involved in the incident barricaded themselves inside the residence.

Just after 7:20 a.m., NLRPD officials released an update saying that the suspect was in custody and that the streets near the scene are clear.