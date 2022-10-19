NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who many may call a porch pirate.

A new video released from the North Little Rock Department shows a woman appearing to steal a package from the front porch of a home.

Police said that the incident happened Oct. 11 around 4:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Skyline Drive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 501-975-8770. Police also noted that anyone with information can remain anonymous.