NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a gas station robbery.

According to a video posted by the North Little Rock Police Department, two men were involved in a robbery at the Circle K gas station at 700 East Broadway Street on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

One of the suspects is described as a heavy-set Black man standing between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall. Police believe he is between 40-45 years old. The video also says that he has tattoos on both of his wrists and his left forearm.

North Little Rock police give a description of one of the suspects in a gas station robbery

The second suspect is described as a Black man with a light build standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall. Police officials said the second suspect walks with a limp.

Police said that the two were associated with a black Nissan Altima with a missing hubcap on the left rear wheel and possibly the right rear wheel. Officials said the vehicle has since been recovered.

The NLRPD is asking anyone who recognizes the two suspects to contact Detective Jeff Coburn at 501-771-7155 or the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439.