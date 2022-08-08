NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are now offering a $1,000 reward for information on a killing that happened last month.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the 4200 block of Smokey Lane July 1 just after 3 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found 52-year-old Raymond Harris II in a wooded area.

Police later ruled Harris’ death as a homicide. The victim’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

Officers ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167.