NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have announced an arrest in a shooting death that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at a home in the 2700 block of Lakeview Road.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded to a robbery at the home, where they found 56-year-old Douglas Reynolds dead inside.

Officers also located 34-year-old Alison Broyles of Little Rock. She was then detained by officers after learning she did not live at the residence and due to her suspicious behavior.

This investigation is still ongoing.