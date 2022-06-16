NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Hillside Drive.

According to North Little Rock police, multiple law enforcement agencies took 20-year-old Ramondo Montray Edwards into custody in Conway around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police said he was later booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Police said they responded to the shooting in the 3800 block of Hillside Drive Tuesday just after 6 p.m. After arriving, authorities said they found 30-year-old Keith Anthony Waller, of El Dorado, with a gunshot wound.

Police confirmed Wednesday Waller died at a local hospital from his injuries.

Edwards is facing one charge of first-degree murder. He being held without bond.