NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Police Department announced that they have made an arrest in a homicide investigation from early January.

Detectives with the NLRPD arrested 19-year-old Emil McCoy Thursday afternoon in connection with the shooting of 27-year-old Brock Welch.

On Jan. 2, NLR police said responded to a call about an unresponsive man in the 1200 block of Gregory Street. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds and was identified as Welch.

McCoy is facing a charge of capital murder and is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond. His first court appearance will be Feb. 11.

Authorities have said the investigation is still ongoing and ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact the North Little Rock Police tipline at 501-680-8439 or detectives at 501-771-7155.