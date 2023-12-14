NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are looking for a mother and her 6-month-old baby girl Thursday night.

Police said Chloe Thurman was last seen with her daughter in Little Rock on Tuesday.

NLRPD officials said they believe the two are still together, but police are trying to find where they are.

Chloe Thurman (Image courtesy North Little Rock PD) Infant Thurman (Image courtesy North Little Rock PD)

Authorities said there is a warrant for Thurman for interference with court-ordered custody.

Anyone with information that can help track them down is asked to call North Little Rock police at 501-758-1234 or call the tip line at 501-680-8439.