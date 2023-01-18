NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said one person is dead after being involved in a standoff early Wednesday morning.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the 4700 block of Locust Street in reference to a disturbance with a weapon just before 2 am. After arriving on the scene, officers said that they were told the suspect was armed inside the home.

Officers said that they found and removed the victim from the scene.

Officials with the NLRPD said the suspect was found dead inside the home. Police have not released the identity of the suspect at this time.

