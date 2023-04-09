A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating after they said a man was stabbed on a Rock Region Metro Bus Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 3000 block of McCain Boulevard in reference to a disturbance on a bus that stopped at the location.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said that they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. After providing aid to the victim, he was transported to a local hospital and he is in stable condition.

While patrolling the scene, officers made contact with 54-year-old Curtis Stevens, who was identified as a suspect in the incident.

Stevens was arrested and is facing a charge of battery in the first degree. He was transported to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip-Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167. Those with information can remain anonymous.