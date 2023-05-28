NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department are investigating after a shooting left two people hurt Sunday evening.

According to police, officers were called to an incident on the 5400 block of Alpha Street in the Rose City Community.

Officers said that the incident happened around 7 P.M. and two people are hurt, with one suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the NLR PD at 501-758-1234.