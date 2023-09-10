NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are investigating a homicide at the Overbrook apartments in the 5000 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Police officials said that the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. when officers were called to the scene in reference to a possible deceased person.

Officers said that when they arrived, they found a deceased adult female inside of an apartment with visible trauma to her body.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of their next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact NLR PD at 501-680-8439.