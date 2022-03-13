NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers are investigating, and one person is dead after a shooting in North Little Rock Sunday evening.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, there is no word yet on the identity of the victim or who may be responsible.

Police said officers responded to the scene at the intersection of 38th and Chandler, one block east of Camp Robinson Road shortly after 6:00 p.m

The officer said witnesses reported hearing numerous rapid gunshots then seeing the victim in the street unresponsive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the North Little Rock Police Department’s Tip Line at 501-680-8439.

This investigation is still ongoing.