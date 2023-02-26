A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating a homicide Sunday evening.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, detectives are investigating a homicide in the 700 block of E. Bethany.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers said that a person of interest has been identified and is currently in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.