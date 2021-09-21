North Little Rock police investigating shooting at McDonald’s on McCain Blvd.

North Little Rock, Ark. – Police are investigating after a shooting at a McDonald’s in North Little Rock.
According to police, the shooting happened on McCain Blvd., just before 7 a.m.
No other information has been released at this time.
by: Miriam BattlesPosted: / Updated:
North Little Rock, Ark. – Police are investigating after a shooting at a McDonald’s in North Little Rock.
According to police, the shooting happened on McCain Blvd., just before 7 a.m.
No other information has been released at this time.