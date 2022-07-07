NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating reports of a possible bomb near Shorter College.

According to a social media post by the North Little Rock Police Department, crews are checking the campus located at 604 North Locust and are asking that the public avoid the area.

Officials with the NLRPD said officers arrived at the scene just after 11:30 a.m. after a call came into the school warning that a bomb was on campus.

The officers quickly and safely evacuated students, faculty and staff, then began their search.

A bomb-detecting K-9 team from the NLRPD as well as teams from the North Little Rock Fire Department and the Little Rock Fire Department Bomb Squad are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.