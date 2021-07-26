North Little Rock police investigating officer-involved shooting at restaurant

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near a restaurant Monday evening.

A spokesperson for NLRPD said that officers were conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of West Pershing Boulevard and North Main Street.

Police said that the driver, who was wanted by Little Rock police, fled the vehicle on foot and ran towards the Tropical Smoothie at the intersection.

Officials said that the suspect turned towards the officers and began to draw a weapon from his waistband and officers opened fire shooting the suspect.

Police said the suspect is now at a local hospital where he is stable.

#Breaking: we’re on the scene of a possible officer involved shooting at the intersection of Main and Pershing. There seems to be two separate areas of focus; one in front of the Tropical Smoothie and the other to the side of the Exxon station. We’re working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/wiRdk6yPi4 — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) July 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.