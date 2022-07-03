NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating a homicide that happened early Friday morning on the 4200 block of Smokey Lane.

According to authorities with the North Little Rock Police Department, officers were called shortly after 3 a.m. on July 1 to investigate an unresponsive male in a small encampment in the woods.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male lying on the ground who was later transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

After arriving on-scene and beginning their investigation, detectives said they have ruled the man’s death a homicide, however the cause of death has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167.