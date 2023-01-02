NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police say they are investigating a Monday afternoon homicide that happened in the 1200 block of Gregory Street.

According to investigators, officers located a body of a man who they say showed signs of “significant trauma” at 3:30 p.m.

Officers say the name of the victim has not yet been released pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone who may have information regarding the death is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Coburn at 501-771-7155. Those with information can remain anonymous

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.