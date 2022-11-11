NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night double homicide on McCain Boulevard.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 3900 block of McCain Blvd. at 6:30 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired.

Investigators said two victims were located inside a vehicle. Both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the North Little Rock police tip line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Gary Jones at 501-771-7151.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.