NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating after they responded to a burglary alarm and found one person dead.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a burglary alarm around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday in the 2400 block of Lakeview Road.

After arriving at the scene, officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene

Authorities said that there is currently a suspect in custody in connection with the homicide and will release the name and charges when they become available.

Officials with the NLRPD have said that they will not release the name of the victim at this time

The NLRPD ask that anyone with information concerning this incident call their tip line at 501-680-8439 or call detectives at 501-771-7155.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.