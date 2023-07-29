NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are actively investigating a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department said they responded to gunshots in the 1200 block of Graham Ave.

While on the scene, officers say they located a man who had been shot inside a residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Detectives with the NLRPD are currently investigating the deadly shooting and are asking anyone with information to call the Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at 501-771-7149.

This is an on-going investigating. Check back for updates.