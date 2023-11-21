NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one man dead.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of West 35th Street around 12:31 a.m. Tuesday. After arriving on the scene, police said they found a man in the home with at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities said he was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police officials have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at 501-771-7149.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.