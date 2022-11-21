NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are conducting a homicide investigation Monday afternoon at an apartment complex on North Palm Street.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said officers responded to a call around 2 p.m. of shots fired at the Hemlock Courts apartments.

When the officers arrived, they found one man dead at the scene.

North Little Rock Police have found a dead man at the Hemlock Courts apartments. They responded to a call of gunshots around 1:45 P.M. pic.twitter.com/LvQhn3BBt9 — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) November 21, 2022

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate., and anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.