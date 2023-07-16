NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock started a death investigation after a man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said officers were called to the area of the 1600 block of West 16th Street just before 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance that ended in a wreck.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where he later died.

Detectives arrived at the scene and started their investigation. Authorities said they are not yet releasing the nature of the victim’s injuries at this time as detectives said the information is part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators also have not released any information on the identity of the victim at this time.

The investigation into this deadly crash is ongoing.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the department tip line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Jones at 501-771-7151.

Information shared to police can remain anonymous.