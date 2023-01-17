NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on East Broadway Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said that officers responded to a shooting just before 3:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Broadway Street.

Officers said that when they arrived, they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the NLRPD have said that they will not release the name of the victim at this time.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area as detectives begin their homicide investigation and process the scene.

The NLRPD ask that anyone with information concerning this incident call their tip line at 501-680-8439 or call detectives at 501-975-8771.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.