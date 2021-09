NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Monday night.

Police said they are investigating in the 2400 McCain area at the ICON apartments.

NLRPD is currently investigating a homicide in the area of 2400 McCain (ICON Apartments). Please avoid the area. Anyone with information concerning this incident can call our tip-line at 680-8439. pic.twitter.com/pdsajp1JnQ — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) September 7, 2021

They are asking anyone to stay away from the area while they investigate the situation.