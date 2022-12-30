NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The names of the two young victims in a North Little Rock homicide investigation have been released.

North Little Rock Police Department said Friday that the two victims at the center of a Dec. 19 homicide investigation are 19-year-old Devon Hill and 18-year-old Brayden Robinson, both of Little Rock.

The pair were found inside a vehicle at the 800 block of East 16th Street after police were called to the scene about a shooting. Both Hill and Robinson were found with at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

NLRPD detectives initiated a homicide investigation when the two were discovered.

The police are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167. Those with information can remain anonymous