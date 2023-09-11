NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock have identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon homicide investigation at an apartment complex.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were called to the Overbook Apartments located in the 5900 block of John F Kennedy Boulevard after getting reports of a possible dead body.

When officers arrived, they said they found 42-year-old Cassandra Lusk dead inside an apartment at the complex.

Investigators said that they observed significant trauma to Lusk’s body that they believed led to her death. Detectives have not yet revealed the nature of that trauma, though, noting that they consider that information part of their active and ongoing investigation.

As of Monday afternoon, authorities have not released information regarding any possible suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Cody Stroud at 501-975-8771.