NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police have identified the man killed in a shooting on East Broadway Street Tuesday.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old Christopher Dobbins.

According to the NLRPD, officers responded to the 1700 block of East Broadway Street around 3:43 p.m. Tuesday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found that Dobbins had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact detectives at 501-680-8439 or 501-975-8771.