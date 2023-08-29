NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex last week.

North Little Rock Police Department officials said 34-year-old Brandon Rogers of North Little Rock was killed in the shooting at the Hemlock Court Apartments on Aug. 23.

Authorities said officers responded to a report of the shooting at the apartments on North Palm Street around 12:46 a.m. last Wednesday. Officers said Rogers was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time but said more information will be released when available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167. Those with information can remain anonymous.