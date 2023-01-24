NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department have identified the suspect in a standoff with officers that happened last week.

Authorities identified 39-year-old Joseph Smith as the suspect in the Wednesday standoff with police.

On Jan. 18, police responded to the 4700 block of North Locust Street just before 2 a.m. in reference to a disturbance with a weapon. When officers arrived, they said they found Smith barricaded in his home with a weapon.

Officials with the NLRPD and Special Operations Units set a perimeter around the scene to contact Smith. Police said that Smith then fired shots from inside the home.

Police said that Smith tried to leave his home, pointing a firearm at officers. This caused one NLRPD to fire their gun at Smith, causing him to retreat inside the house.

Police said that members of the NLRPD SWAT Team then entered the home and found Smith dead. NLRPD officials said that it is unknown if Smith was killed by police or if was self-inflicted.

Officials with the NLRPD have said the investigation is still ongoing and that more information will be released when it becomes available.