NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police have identified the person killed during a standoff with officers last Friday.

North Little Rock Police Department officials said 41-year-old Nathaniel Evans of Little Rock was the barricaded suspect killed last week.

Police said that Evans was under investigation for an incident last Monday when authorities said he shot at a bail bondsman. He was also wanted for outstanding warrants.

On Friday, authorities said officers were told by U.S. Marshals that Evans was in the area of Pershing Boulevard and Main Street around 8 a.m. Officers said after finding Evans armed, Marshals attempted to arrest him, but he fled into a post office on West Pershing.

Investigators said the standoff ended with shots being fired by officers. Department officials said the officers immediately attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Three NLRPD officers were placed on administrative leave per NLRPD policy.

No other injuries were reported during the incident. NLRPD officials said the investigation is still active and they will release more information when it’s available