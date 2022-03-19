NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting.

NLRPD confirm that 14-year-old Jeylon Moore died from his injuries as a result of the shooting, which happened on Sunday March 13.

Police said officers responded to the scene at the intersection of 38th and Chandler, one block east of Camp Robinson Road shortly after 6:00 p.m

The officer said witnesses reported hearing numerous rapid gunshots then seeing the victim in the street unresponsive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the North Little Rock Police Department’s Tip Line at 501-680-8439.

This investigation is still ongoing.