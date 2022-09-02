NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police have identified the body of a woman found Wednesday night in the 2300 block of North Schaer Street.

According to investigators, the woman was identified as 69-year-old Matilda Howard of North Little Rock.

Investigators said officers responded to a call at 10:16 p.m. concerning unknown trouble and arrived to find Howard’s body inside the home.

Police said a death investigation began and the body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at (501) 771-7167.

Those with information can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.