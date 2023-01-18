NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police have identified a suspect in Tuesday night’s deadly shooting on East Broadway that left one man dead.

According to investigators, police are now searching for 25-year-old Brandon Jefferson of North Little Rock in relation to the shooting death of 30-year-old Christopher Dobbins, also of North Little Rock.

An arrest warrant for Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery has been obtained for Jefferson

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Jefferson is asked to contact the NLRPD Tip-line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Stroud at 501-975-8771. Those with information can remain anonymous.